Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

