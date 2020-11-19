Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of EnerSys worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

