Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 204.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 380.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,652.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,131.65 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

