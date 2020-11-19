Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $14.02 Million Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,710 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.91% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.