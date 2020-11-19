Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.