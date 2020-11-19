Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,735 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $1,897,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

