Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,860 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.54% of United Community Banks worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

