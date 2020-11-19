Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,784 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.54% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

