Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,424 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.