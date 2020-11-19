Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,946 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.24% of EnPro Industries worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

