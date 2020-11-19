Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,208 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,229 shares of company stock worth $2,594,534. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

NBIX stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

