Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 9,156 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of UFP Industries worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,753,832.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,545,101.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,263 shares of company stock worth $3,633,542. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.