Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,384 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.26% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

FANG stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

