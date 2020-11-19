Roth Capital Boosts Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target to $20.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Shares of LEU stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.