Roth Capital Boosts Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Price Target to $20.00

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

