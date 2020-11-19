Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Reduced by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $12,188,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,817 shares of company stock valued at $51,568,653. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $231.99 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -201.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

