Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

