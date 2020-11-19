Robert W. Baird Raises Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $75.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.91.

ARWR opened at $68.36 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,166 shares of company stock worth $7,877,131. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

