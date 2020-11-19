Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 11.2%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shot up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.45. 1,340,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 372,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,831.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $73,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 78.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 63.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

