Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Upgraded by Beacon Securities to “Buy”

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:RVG opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. Revival Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.