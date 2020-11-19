Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Lifted to Buy at Beacon Securities

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Beacon Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) alerts:

RVG opened at C$0.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. Revival Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.