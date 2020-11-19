Reviewing McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McRae Industries and Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.60 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Skechers U.S.A. $5.22 billion 1.03 $346.56 million $2.25 15.18

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than McRae Industries.

Volatility and Risk

McRae Industries has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers U.S.A. has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for McRae Industries and Skechers U.S.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers U.S.A. 0 2 10 0 2.83

Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than McRae Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McRae Industries and Skechers U.S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A Skechers U.S.A. 3.08% 6.24% 3.05%

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats McRae Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand. It also provides lightweight sport athletic lifestyle products, classic athletic-inspired styles, and sport sandals and boots under the Skechers Sport brand name; casual and sport styles sneakers, and sandals under the Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active name; flip flops, sandals, and wedges for young women under the Skechers Cali brand; sneakers under Skecher Street brand for millennials and young women; classic espadrille, vulcanized, sport, sandal, and faux fur footwear under the BOBS from Skechers name; and dress, casual, and active styles, as well as boots and accessories for men under the Mark Nason name. The company offers technical footwear under the Skechers Performance brand for men and women; boots, shoes, high-tops, sneakers, and sandals for infants, toddlers, boys, and girls under the Skechers Kids name; and men's and women's casuals, such as field boots, hikers, and athletic shoes under the Skechers Work name, as well as apparels for men, women, and kids. It operates approximately 3,550 company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores. The company sells its products through department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and Internet retailers; and through its e-commerce sites, direct-to-consumer, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

