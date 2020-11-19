Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTRX. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.67. Retrophin has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.