Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Retrophin from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.