Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.07. 1,678,264 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 645,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,384 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

