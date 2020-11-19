Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hillenbrand, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

HI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

HI opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

