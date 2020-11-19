Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 7.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $48.91. Approximately 346,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 292,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

