Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of Rayonier worth $74,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rayonier by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Rayonier by 189.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $448,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Rayonier stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

