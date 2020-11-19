Raymond W. Cohen Sells 5,625 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Raymond W. Cohen sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $182,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

