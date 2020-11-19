Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

