R. F. Lafferty Begins Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

WKHS stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $89,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,990.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,912.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,869 shares of company stock worth $6,274,926. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 508,935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

