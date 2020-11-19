Quhuo (NYSE:QH) Shares Up 9.1%

Quhuo Limited (NYSE:QH)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 159,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 123,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QH. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Quhuo in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quhuo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

Quhuo (NYSE:QH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million.

Quhuo Company Profile (NYSE:QH)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

