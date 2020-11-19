Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $744,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.