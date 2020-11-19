Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,435 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $6,889,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.