Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,614 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.