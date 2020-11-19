Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $4,127,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,953,233.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $10,546,350. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.57.

NYSE:FICO opened at $474.28 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $480.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average is $417.53.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

