Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

