Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

