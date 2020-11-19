Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,473,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

