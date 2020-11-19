Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$20.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$4,698,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,935,166.14.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.