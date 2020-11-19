Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $347.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $356.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $350,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.