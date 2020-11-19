Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $12.25.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

