Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

