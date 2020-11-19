PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 124,351 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $6,232,472.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,088.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,277.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,369 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $63.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

