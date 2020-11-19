Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

