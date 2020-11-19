Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
