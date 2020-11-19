Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Declares $0.10 Not Available Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

SQFT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Presidio Property Trust Inc

