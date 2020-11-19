Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading Up 10.9%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares were up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 137,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 53,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

About Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

