PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 282,154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 172,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,687,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 169.04 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

