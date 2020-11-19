POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

POSCO stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

