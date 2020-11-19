Piper Sandler Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,745.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,304.59.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,296.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,282.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,159.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

