Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $192.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of PDD opened at $132.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

